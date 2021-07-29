Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom bows out after losing to Ingrit Valencia

Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Valencia won the bout 3-2. Valencia advanced to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event. Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead. In the third round also, Mary Kom gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day. Earlier in the day, boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95kg) category after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16. Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday.

Advertisement

Boxers Pooja Rani (75kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the mega sporting event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)