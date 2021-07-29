Left Menu

Soccer-Thailand sack Japanese coach Nishino

Thailand's former Japan coach Akira Nishino has been fired after two years at the helm of the national team, the Football Association of Thailand announced on Thursday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's former Japan coach Akira Nishino has been fired after two years at the helm of the national team, the Football Association of Thailand announced on Thursday. Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup and took over as Thailand coach in July 2019, parted company with the Thais after overseeing a disappointing campaign in the preliminaries for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Thailand won two of eight matches to miss out on a place in the final phase of Asia's qualifying tournament for the finals. A replacement for 66-year-old Nishino has yet to be announced, with the Thais due to play in the Asean Football Federation Championship in December and the qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup next year.

