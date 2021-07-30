NBA-Westbrook traded to Lakers in blockbuster deal - report

Left Menu

The Wizards will pair the formidable group of players they received in return from the Lakers with Washington's All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Lakers legend and the team's former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was elated at news of the deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the Lakers' 22nd pick in Thursday's draft, ESPN reported. The blockbuster deal will see the Southern California native who played for UCLA return to his roots and join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to create the NBA's latest big three.

An explosive point guard, the 32-year-old Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star who has an NBA record 184 career triple-doubles. He took home league MVP honors following his 2016-2017 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wizards are also handing their 2024 second-round pick and 2028 second-round pick to the Lakers, according to ESPN. The Wizards will pair the formidable group of players they received in return from the Lakers with Washington's All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Lakers legend and the team's former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was elated at news of the deal. "Laker Nation, the blockbuster trade that's bringing Russell Westbrook to the @Lakers is VERY exciting and will definitely make the Lakers a championship contender next season," he wrote on Twitter.

The Lakers won the championship in the NBA bubble two seasons ago but fell to the Phoenix Suns in the first round last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

