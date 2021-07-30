South Africa golfer Reto positive for COVID
Paula Reto of South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 and wont play at the Olympic womens golf competition next week at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She had not yet left for Tokyo.She is the first female golfer with a positive test.
She is the first female golfer with a positive test. The men's competition lost Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to positive test results.
Reto has been replaced in the 60-player field by Diksha Dagar of India. Women's golf starts on Wednesday.
