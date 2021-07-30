Left Menu

Go for glory, go for gold: Coach Das to Lovlina

Prashant Kumar Das, the coach of Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, on Friday said he is confident the boxer will return with a gold medal after storming into the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Golaghat (Assam) | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 10:35 IST
Go for glory, go for gold: Coach Das to Lovlina
Lovlina Borgohain's coach Prashant Kumar Das . Image Credit: ANI
Prashant Kumar Das, the coach of Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, on Friday said he is confident the boxer will return with a gold medal after storming into the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category on Friday.

"I would like to congratulate Lovlina for winning the quarterfinal bout 4-1 and now she has qualified for the semi-final. I am sure that she will do good in the next stage and I am confident she will bring back a gold medal after winning the final. I just pray that God gives her strength and more power. I just want to tell this to Lovlina -- go for glory, go for gold," Das told reporters here. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the boxer for making the entire country proud. "Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals ! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We've been glued to the tv screen watching you in action," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

