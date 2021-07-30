Olympics-Fencing-Underdogs Japan beat South Korea to secure medal in men's team epee

Left Menu

France, Italy, Ukraine, and Switzerland all failed to reach the semifinals, marking the first time since the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 when none of the top four secure a medal. Fresh from their win over top-ranked France in the quarter-finals, Japan maintained a clear lead throughout the match and won at 45-38.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
World number eight Japan secured an Olympic medal with a victory over South Korea in the semifinals of the men's team epee event on Friday after the top four teams crashed out of the quarterfinals. France, Italy, Ukraine, and Switzerland all failed to reach the semifinals, marking the first time since the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 when none of the top four secure a medal.

Fresh from their win over top-ranked France in the quarter-finals, Japan maintained a clear lead throughout the match and won at 45-38. The medal will be the third in Japan's fencing history and the first in the epee discipline.

As teammates and volunteers watched Japan steadily clock up points, the venue fell silent save for the squeak of shoes and the clinking of weapons before erupting into cheers when the team scored. Japan will face the Russian Olympic Committee in the final after ROC dispatched China in the other semifinal 45-38.

"That's what you get at the Olympics ... everyone's at their top level. That's what it is," said Romain Cannone of France after the team's loss to Japan. France has won gold in the past three Olympic Games and last failed to secure a medal in 1992 when they finished at fourth.

