Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Canada's MacLennan overcomes pre-Games injury but finishes off podium

"Even to this day you second guess yourself sometimes and it just takes a lot of really diligent work and a lot of patience and a lot of support around you." In Rio, MacLennan became the first back-to-back Olympic trampoline gold medallist and the first-ever Canadian to win two gold medals in an individual event at a Summer Games. MacLennan said her fourth-place finish in Tokyo did not tarnish her career or her past accomplishments.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:56 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Canada's MacLennan overcomes pre-Games injury but finishes off podium
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

A few weeks before her quest to clinch a third consecutive Olympic title, Canadian trampoline gymnast Rosie MacLennan was on crutches and in a boot after a bad landing in training and had no idea if she would recover in time for her fourth Games.

The 32-year-old, who sustained full and partial ligament tears and multiple bone bruises, finished fourth in Tokyo on Friday after being squeezed off the podium by China's Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling, and Britain's Bryony Page. "It was a bit of a question mark for a few weeks whether I would get back in time," MacLennan said. "It was about three weeks ago or two days before I left that I was able to put routines together for the first time."

MacLennan has faced her share of adversity and injuries threatening to end her career. Concussions ahead of the 2016 Rio Games left her without spatial awareness, something crucial in her sport. She struggled with anxiety and depression as she slowly learned to jump again.

"The fear that you experience, it sticks with you," she said. "Even to this day you second guess yourself sometimes and it just takes a lot of really diligent work and a lot of patience and a lot of support around you." In Rio, MacLennan became the first back-to-back Olympic trampoline gold medallist and the first-ever Canadian to win two gold medals in an individual event at a Summer Games.

MacLennan said her fourth-place finish in Tokyo did not tarnish her career or her past accomplishments. "I really did want to come out here and win a medal for Canada," she said.

"But at the end of the day, my experience in sport, there's so much depth to it and there's so much that I've learned through sport that I can take with me through the rest of my life. I wouldn't trade a second of it for anything else."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021