Left Menu

Olympics-Diving-China's Shi in dominant form in women's 3m springboard qualifier

But I will increase (the difficulty) with a different dive on my last dive." Sayaka Mikami and Haruka Enomoto became the first Japanese women to advance to the semi-finals in the event since the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, after they finished fifth and 17th respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:55 IST
Olympics-Diving-China's Shi in dominant form in women's 3m springboard qualifier
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

Defending champion Shi Tingmao of China finished first in the preliminary for the women's 3-meter springboard diving at the Tokyo Games on Friday, while four-time Olympian Jennifer Abel of Canada produced a strong performance to come third.

Shi, who claimed the synchronized 3-meter springboard title on Sunday, held first place from the start, and finished with 350.45 points, just over three points ahead of her synchronized diving partner, Wang Han in second at the spectator-free Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The 29-year-old Shi is looking to repeat her success from the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she won the individual and synchronized 3-meter springboard golds.

Abel, a two-time Olympic medallist, said her dives were consistent throughout the preliminary. "Tomorrow I will aim to do the same - try to be consistent and composed, to make the top 12 to be in the finals. But I will increase (the difficulty) with a different dive on my last dive."

Sayaka Mikami and Haruka Enomoto became the first Japanese women to advance to the semi-finals in the event since the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 after they finished fifth and 17th respectively. "I think I'm in a pretty good position in the ranking, but my score has a lot of room to improve," said Mikami, who finished with 317.10. "So I want to make adjustments to get a higher score in the semi-finals and finals."

Twenty-seven divers from 17 countries including the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) participated in the preliminary. The event resumes on Saturday with the women's 3-meter springboard semi-finals where the top 12 divers will advance to the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021