Ethiopia's Barega wins 1st track gold of Tokyo Olympics

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was third for bronze. Barega won the 10,000 title back for Ethiopia after Mo Farah of Britain claimed gold at the last two Olympics. Farah isn't running in Tokyo after failing to make the British team. Barega won at a largely empty Olympic Stadium.

Ethiopia's Barega wins 1st track gold of Tokyo Olympics
Ethiopian runner Selemon Barega won the first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday with victory in the men's 10,000 meters.

Barega broke clear on the last lap and won in 27 minutes, 43.22 seconds, upsetting world champion and world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, who took the silver medal in 27:43.63. Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was third for bronze.

Barega won the 10,000 title back for Ethiopia after Mo Farah of Britain claimed gold at the last two Olympics. Farah isn't running in Tokyo after failing to make the British team.

Barega won at a largely empty Olympic Stadium. The men's 10,000 was the only medal event on the first day of track competition.

