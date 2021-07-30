Biel Chess festival: Sarin draws with Studer

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin played out a draw against Switzerland's Noel Studer in the fourth round of the classical section of the Biel International Chess Festival here on Friday.

The 17-year-old Sarin and Studer signed peace in 36 moves in an Austrian defence opening game. The draw took him to 14.5 points after four rounds of classical and rapid event in which he finished second.

In the first round, Sarin went down in a seven-hour marathon to top seed Kiril Alekseenko of Russia before drawing with veteran Boris Gelfand and Alan Pichot in the second and third rounds respectively. Eight players are taking part in the Biel Grandmaster Triathlon which features a Blitz event on July 31, apart from the Rapid and Classical sections.

In the Master Tournament being held as part of the Biel Chess Festival, India's Surya Shekhar Ganguly, who won his first three games, was held to a draw by 15-year old compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in the fifth round. Both players have four points after five rounds.

