Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics, Day 8: All eyes on PV Sindhu as India aims for another medal (Preview)

Golfer Anirban Lahiri will kick start day eight of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on star shuttler PV Sindhu, who will play an all-important semi-finals match on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:47 IST
Tokyo Olympics, Day 8: All eyes on PV Sindhu as India aims for another medal (Preview)
India shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/ Wasim Jaffer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Golfer Anirban Lahiri will kick start day eight of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on star shuttler PV Sindhu, who will play an all-important semi-finals match on Saturday. Sindhu on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in two straight sets.

Star boxer Amit Panghal will make his Olympics debut when he competes in the round of 16 in the men's 52kg category. In the morning, Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will lock horns in women's discus throw qualification, archer Atanu Das will compete in men's individual 1/8 eliminations.

Day eight of the Tokyo 2020, will also see former World Champion Tejaswini Sawant's Olympic debut, with the seasoned shooter accompanying yet another Olympic debutant Anjum Moudgil, in the Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualification round. Anjum had officially debuted during the Mixed Team Rifle competition. It's a 38-strong field in the Women's 3P with some of the best exponents of the most grueling of Rifle/Pistol events in the fray.

Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will also be in action. Boxer Pooja Rani will compete in her quart-finals match. Sreeshankar Murali will compete in India's last event of the day when he takes the field for the long jump qualification round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021