NZ''s Hillier and US golfer Talley lead World Invitational

PTI | Ballymena | Updated: 31-07-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 05:31 IST
New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier made the most of his tournament invite to claim the halfway lead in the World Invitational.

Hillier carded nine birdies and one bogey in a second round of 62 at Galgorm Castle to reach 11 under par, a shot ahead of overnight leader Jordan Smith, who followed his opening 62 at Galgorm with a 68 at Massereene Golf Club on Friday.

The 678th-ranked Hillier does not have full playing rights on any tour but equalled the course record with a 64 at Hollinwell in final qualifying for the British Open this month. He narrowly missed the cut at Royal St George's.

In the women's event, American Emma Talley opened up a three-shot lead over compatriot Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea's Chella Choi thanks to a storming finish to her second round at Massereene.

Talley was furious with herself after posting a second bogey of the day on the par-4 second, her 11th hole, but responded with five birdies in the last six to complete a superb 65 and reach 13 under par.

England's Charley Hull carded a second consecutive 68 to lie four shots off the pace alongside Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who led after an opening 66 and added a 70 on Friday.

