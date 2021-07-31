Olympics-Gymnastics-American Simone Biles withdraws from event finals for vault and uneven bars-US Gymnastics
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. Gymnastics said on Saturday. "Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," said USAG in a statement.
- Country:
- Japan
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. Gymnastics said on Saturday. Biles, who continues to wrestle with mental health issues, had earlier withdrawn from the women's all-around final on Thursday and the team final on Tuesday after a poor mark on her opening vault.
The 24-year-old, however, might yet make an appearance at the Tokyo Games having not ruled herself out for floor exercise on Monday and beam on Tuesday. "Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," said USAG in a statement. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Simone Biles
- Tokyo Games
- American
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics
Tennis player de Minaur has COVID-19, out of Tokyo Olympics
IOA ropes in SFA Pvt Ltd. as another sponsor for Tokyo Olympics
FACTBOX-Coronavirus outbreaks at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal has qualified for Games, confirms AITA Secretary General