Left Menu

Olympics-Sailing-China's Lu wins gold in RS:X after light winds cause delay

(Adds details of RS:X medal race) By Philip O'Connor ENOSHIMA, Japan, July 31 - Yungxiu Lu of China held off a frenetic challenge from rivals to win the women's RS:X gold medal on Saturday, edging out 2016 Olympic champion Charline Picon of France, with Britain's Emma Wilson picking up the bronze.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:00 IST
Olympics-Sailing-China's Lu wins gold in RS:X after light winds cause delay
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yungxiu Lu of China held off a frenetic challenge from rivals to win the women's RS:X gold medal on Saturday, edging out 2016 Olympic champion Charline Picon of France, with Britain's Emma Wilson picking up the bronze. The trio came into the 10-woman medal race knowing they would all be on the podium. Lu had a four-point lead over Wilson with Picon two points further back, so all that was left to be decided was the medals.

After a delayed start due to the lack of wind, the 36-year-old Picon attacked from the start and Lu struggled to keep up as she found herself slipping down the field. Despite Picon's lead, Lu knew that a top-four finish would be enough as long as Wilson didn't win, and she recovered by the midpoint of the race, eventually crossing the line third behind Picon and Wilson.

The three jumped into the water and celebrated together before jumping up on their boards again to steer them back to shore. The men's final is set to take place later on Saturday, with Dutch sailor Kiran Badsloe set to take the gold if he can start and finish the race without getting disqualified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021