Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-Rare cheers for refugee Group B lifter Tchatchet

Usually garnering little attention even at events where spectators are allowed, the Group B lifters would have expected to compete almost unnoticed in Tokyo after fans were banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, though, every lift Tchatchet attempted was greeted by cheers and applause from the team delegations, volunteers and fellow athletes, who are allowed into the arena.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 13:37 IST
Olympics-Weightlifting-Rare cheers for refugee Group B lifter Tchatchet
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Japan

Cameroonian Cyrille Tchatchet II was always unlikely to win a medal but the first weightlifter from the Refugee Olympic Team proved a big hit with the sparse crowd at the Tokyo International Forum on Saturday.

Tchatchet finished second in the 96kg Group B, the competition for lifters who have registered lighter weights which precedes the battle for medals and world records in Group A. Usually garnering little attention even at events where spectators are allowed, the Group B lifters would have expected to compete almost unnoticed in Tokyo after fans were banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, though, every lift Tchatchet attempted was greeted by cheers and applause from the team delegations, volunteers and fellow athletes, who are allowed into the arena. "I could feel it," the 26-year-old lifter said of the support.

After failing to lift 190 kg in his first attempt for the clean and jerk, Tchatchet tried the same weight again and succeeded. He stretched out both his arms to welcome the applause after succeeding in lifting 195kg in his third attempt, holding the bar above his head longer than neccessary.

A combined 350kg was good enough to beat all the competitors in Group B barring Olfides Saez Vera of Cuba and Tchatchet was satisfied with his performance. "I am quite happy with the results although it didn't go as I had planned," Tchatchet said.

"Yeah, same as life, sometimes doesn't go as planned." Tchatchet represented Cameroon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, but fled the team camp, saying he felt unsafe returning to his home country.

Before he was granted asylum by Britain in 2016, Tchatchet said he went through a "very low period" and even felt suicidal. That inspired him to study for a degree in mental health nursing at Middlesex University.

Tchatchet now works as a psychiatric nurse in London, a career that made it tricky to continue with his weightlifting until he moved from hospital to community work a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021