Left Menu

Ajax youth player Gesser, 16, dies in car accident

Amsterdam football club Ajax on Saturday said that Noah Gesser, 16, a striker on their youth team, and his 18-year-old brother both died in a car accident on Friday evening. Police said on Friday that two passengers died in a car that collided head on with a taxi bus in the Utrecht suburb of Ijsselstein, Gesser's hometown.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:14 IST
Ajax youth player Gesser, 16, dies in car accident
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Amsterdam football club Ajax on Saturday said that Noah Gesser, 16, a striker on their youth team, and his 18-year-old brother both died in a car accident on Friday evening. Police said on Friday that two passengers died in a car that collided head on with a taxi bus in the Utrecht suburb of Ijsselstein, Gesser's hometown. The taxi driver survived.

"Ajax is deeply shocked by this tragic event," the club said on its website, adding: "(we) wish those close to Gesser all strength in processing this immeasurable loss." Clubs around the Netherlands and beyond sent condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021