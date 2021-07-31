Ajax youth player Gesser, 16, dies in car accident

Amsterdam football club Ajax on Saturday said that Noah Gesser, 16, a striker on their youth team, and his 18-year-old brother both died in a car accident on Friday evening. Police said on Friday that two passengers died in a car that collided head on with a taxi bus in the Utrecht suburb of Ijsselstein, Gesser's hometown. The taxi driver survived.

"Ajax is deeply shocked by this tragic event," the club said on its website, adding: "(we) wish those close to Gesser all strength in processing this immeasurable loss." Clubs around the Netherlands and beyond sent condolences.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)