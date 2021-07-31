Bencic wins tennis gold for Switzerland
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland won the women's tennis gold medal in singles and she could add another in doubles.
The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for the first major title of her career.
Bencic will also contest the women's doubles gold-medal match on Sunday.
Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic face the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
