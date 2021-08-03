Left Menu

Olympics-Sailing-Royal yacht? Try royal skiff, as Brits snag sailing gold

The British pairing of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won a superb gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday before revealing that they named their 49er skiff after British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to inspire them. "I just remember I kept on saying, 'Go on girl, go on girl,' ... "I'd welcome it," Fletcher said, as Bithell added: "I wouldn't say we expect it, but we'd be happy to accept!"

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:25 IST
Olympics-Sailing-Royal yacht? Try royal skiff, as Brits snag sailing gold
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • Japan

The British pairing of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won a superb gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday before revealing that they named their 49er skiff after British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to inspire them.

"I just remember I kept on saying, 'Go on girl, go on girl,' ... (it's named) Kate, after our princess," an exuberant Fletcher told reporters following their tremendous victory in the medal race. "Maybe she'll come and say hi now," teammate Bithell said of the 39-year-old who is married to Prince William.

With British Olympians often honored by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of their achievements, the two sailors said they would be happy to be granted the royal seal of approval. "I'd welcome it," Fletcher said, as Bithell added: "I wouldn't say we expect it, but we'd be happy to accept!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021