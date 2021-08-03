Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Guan wins gold, Biles returns to claim balance beam bronze

The 24-year-old came to Tokyo eyeing a record haul of six golds, which would have made her the most successful female Olympian of all-time across any sport, but instead suffered a crisis of confidence that led to her withdrawing from the all-around, vault, asymmetric bars and floor exercise finals. Biles, winner of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, explained later she was dealing with the "twisties" -- a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:40 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Guan wins gold, Biles returns to claim balance beam bronze
Simone Biles (Image: #Tokyo2020's Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Simone Biles made a fearless return to competition on Tuesday, capping a tumultuous Tokyo Games with a bronze medal on the balance beam. The final gold of the women's artistic gymnastics program would go to China's Guan Chenchen with a score of 14.633 and the silver to her compatriot Tang Xijing but it was Biles who grabbed the spotlight by courageously returning to competition.

Biles, three times a world champion on the beam, finished with bronze but it was considered a victory after a dramatic Tokyo Games in which she abruptly dropped out of the team competition last Tuesday after performing just one vault citing mental health issues. The 24-year-old came to Tokyo eyeing a record haul of six golds, which would have made her the most successful female Olympian of all time across any sport but instead suffered a crisis of confidence that led to her withdrawing from the all-around, vault, asymmetric bars, and floor exercise finals.

Biles, the winner of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, explained later she was dealing with the "twisties" -- a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences. If there was any lingering apprehension or pressure, it did not show as a relaxed Biles blew kisses to the television cameras as she entered the arena for her final shot at a medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021