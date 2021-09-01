Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round

World number one Ash Barty was made to sweat for a 6-1 7-6(7) win over Vera Zvonareva and a spot in the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The top-seeded Australian came out firing on all cylinders and raced to a 3-0 lead in a rapid-fire opening set that was over in 24 minutes.

Tennis - Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round

Canadian Denis Shapovalov served up 14 aces to make easy work of Argentine Federico Delbonis and win 6-2 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The seventh seed was up a break after the fifth game in the first set and held on to the momentum, firing off 38 winners to Delbonis's 11 across the entire match and winning 90% of his first-serve points.

Soccer-Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday sensationally announced they had re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona. In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of a player they sold for a reported 120 million euros ($141.68 million) in 2019.

Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by unforced errors as 2020 runner-up Zverev kept his game comparatively clean and fired off 25 winners.

Soccer - Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club announced on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was about 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

Tennis - Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

Andy Murray launched a fresh rocket at his U.S. Open conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday, griping that the Greek player took longer on bathroom breaks than it took billionaire Jeff Bezos to reach outer space. The Briton was furious when Tsitsipas took a break that ran close to eight minutes during their five-set first-round clash on Monday, which he felt disrupted his game and swayed the outcome.

Soccer - Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday. Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16.

Soccer-Mbappe stays with PSG as Ronaldo completes United switch

Real Madrid failed in their attempt to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain on the final day of the transfer window as Cristiano Ronaldo completed his move from Juventus to Manchester United. After a window which saw Lionel Messi's shock move from Barcelona to PSG, Real had hoped to create another upset by luring the most exciting young talent in the game to Madrid.

Soccer - Chelsea sign Atletico's Saul on loan

Chelsea on Tuesday secured the late deadline day loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The deal was thrown into doubt as the transfer had not been confirmed by either club before the midnight CET deadline.

Brazil's Pele in 'good health' as he visits hospital for routine exams

Brazilian former soccer star Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue. "Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," Pele wrote on Twitter. A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

