Tamim Iqbal withdraws from upcoming T20 World Cup

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal on Wednesday announced he is unavailable for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in the UAE this year.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:44 IST
Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal on Wednesday announced he is unavailable for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in the UAE this year. Tamim had suffered a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in April this year and after that, he ended up missing the T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia.

"I just called board president Papon bhai (Nazmul Hasan) and chief selector Nanno bhai (Minhajul Abedin) few minutes back and I told them that I don't think I should be playing in the T20 World Cup and I will not be available for it. I have taken that decision and I will stick to it. I am not retiring. It is just that I am not available for this World Cup," said Tamim in a video message posted on his Facebook account. "I think game-plan in one of the biggest reasons, because I am not playing this format for a long time and second knee injury, but I don't think that is a big problem because I feel I will be okay before the World Cup," he added.

The left-handed batsman also said he has missed out on plenty of T20 action this year and hence he should not be taking someone else's chances in the World Cup squad. "As I did not play in the last 15 to 20 T20 matches, and whoever replaced me, I don't think it would be fair on them if I take their place," said Tamim.

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, beginning later on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

