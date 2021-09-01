Left Menu

Eng vs Ind: Visitors add Prasidh Krishna to squad for 4th Test

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday -- based on the request of the team management -- added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India's squad for the fourth Test against England, beginning Thursday at The Oval.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:57 IST
Pacer Prasidh Krishna (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London, from Thursday.

Prasidh had made his ODI debut earlier this year against England and he was also awarded Man of the Match award in his very first ODI game. With the five-match Test series between India and England poised perfectly at 1-1, the focus heading into the fourth game remains on whether ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will finally be given a chance in the playing XI or not.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

