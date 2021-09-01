Left Menu

Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial

10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday, when he appeared in court and faced the charges.A second bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes, and it was turned down.

PTI | Chester | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:27 IST
Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial
Image Credit: Instagram / benmendy23
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.

The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday, when he appeared in court and faced the charges.

A second bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes, and it was turned down. The France international did not attend the hearing.

Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home. Three of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

Mendy has been suspended by the club, pending an investigation.

A second man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the police investigation into the allegations but was released on bail, police said.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021