Soccer-Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool

Chelsea have been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct during their ill-tempered 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend, the Football Association said on Wednesday. "It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle." The London club have time till Friday to respond.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:57 IST
Chelsea have been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct during their ill-tempered 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend, the Football Association said on Wednesday. The game at Anfield was marred by Chelsea players fuming at referee Anthony Taylor after he sent off defender Reece James for handball and awarded Liverpool a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

"Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday (28/08/21)," the FA said in a statement. "It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle."

The London club have time till Friday to respond. Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead before Mohamed Salah equalised with the contentious penalty.

The visitors, however, held on for a draw, meaning that both sides are unbeaten in their opening three games of the season.

