Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to driving offences

Wan-Bissaka, 23, appeared at the Manchester Magistrates' Court and entered his guilty pleas during a brief hearing, with sentencing adjourned until a later date. The player was originally disqualified from driving last year for speeding, and was again stopped in his Lamborghini in June, when police found that he was already banned from getting behind the wheel.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:38 IST
Soccer-Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to driving offences
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without a licence and insurance, British media reported on Wednesday. Wan-Bissaka, 23, appeared at the Manchester Magistrates' Court and entered his guilty pleas during a brief hearing, with sentencing adjourned until a later date.

The player was originally disqualified from driving last year for speeding, and was again stopped in his Lamborghini in June, when police found that he was already banned from getting behind the wheel. Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later this month, while the court said the earlier conviction could be set aside at a further hearing.

The defender moved to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace for 50 million pounds ($68.9 million) in 2019 and has become a regular in the side, starting all three of United's league games this season. ($1 = 0.7253 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021