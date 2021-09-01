Motor racing-Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:50 IST
Kimi Raikkonen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season.
The 41-year-old Finn is currently racing for the Alfa Romeo team.
"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter," he said in an Instagram post.
