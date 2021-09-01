Motor racing-Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season

Kimi Raikkonen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season.

The 41-year-old Finn is currently racing for the Alfa Romeo team.

"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter," he said in an Instagram post.

