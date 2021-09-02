HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT): 2029 SABALENKA OVERCOMES FALL TO DOWN ZIDANSEK

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka notched her 40th win of the season with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. The Belarusian took a hard fall in the opening set and kept icing her right hand and wrist during changeovers. Earlier, 25th seed Daria Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova 3-6 6-4 6-4.

2025 AUGER-ALIASSIME STROLLS PAST ZAPATA MIRALLES Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed, won a tight opening set against Bernabe Zapata Miralles before finding his rhythm to beat the Spaniard 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2.

1958 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP SENDS RUUD PACKING, ALCARAZ WINS Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp stunned eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4, while 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz overcame Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 6-4 to become the youngest men's player in the third round since Donald Young in 2007.

1934 MEDVEDEV CRUISES PAST KOEPFER World number two and 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev reached the third round for the fourth straight year with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over unseeded German Dominik Koepfer.

1917 RUBLEV OVERCOMES MID-MATCH WOBBLE TO BEAT MARTINEZ Fifth seed and former quarter-finalist Andrey Rublev of Russia moved into the third round for the fourth time in five years with a 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez.

1857 AZARENKA BEATS SPIRITED PAOLINI Three-times U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka overcame unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3 7-6(1) to set up a meeting with Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

"I think it's going to be a very difficult match. I think she always plays great here," Muguruza said after beating Andrea Petkovic. 1845 POPYRIN SENDS AILING DIMITROV OUT

Australia's Alexei Popyrin sent 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov crashing out with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 4-0 win after the Bulgarian called it quits due to an apparent foot injury. 1757 SVITOLINA AND JABEUR GO THROUGH

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist two years ago, eased past Spain's Rebeka Masarova 6-2 7-5. Joining her in the third round was Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who made short work of Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, winning 6-0 6-1 in 53 minutes. Belgian 15th seed Elise Mertens earlier powered past Greek opponent Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2 6-2.

1722 HALEP CRUSHES KUCOVA Former world number one Simona Halep continued her fine form at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 6-3 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova to move into the third round.

1710 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play was halted on the outside courts due to rain.

1640 MUGURUZA TOO GOOD FOR PETKOVIC Two-times Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza powered past Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round and claim a first career win over the German.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to illness.

"I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-Covid related viral illness. I was really looking forward to playing against Naomi on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, but not to be this time," wrote Danilovic on social media. Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

