Soccer-Ronaldo beats record as double sees off Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men's international football when he headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland in Group A of World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday.

Reuters | Faro | Updated: 02-09-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 02:34 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men's international football when he headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland in Group A of World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday. The Manchester United forward saw Gavin Bazunu, a Manchester City loanee, save a first-half penalty following a Jeff Hendrick foul on Bruno Fernandes.

John Egan headed Ireland into a shock lead from a corner on the stroke of half-time after Diogo Jota had hit the post for the hosts. It looked as if it was going to be a frustrating night for Ronaldo and his side before the 36-year-old levelled the scores in the 89th minute to surpass Iranian Ali Daei's record of 109 goals with a towering header.

He then produced a carbon copy in the sixth minute of stoppage time to score goal number 111 and secure all three points for the hosts. The result means manager Stephen Kenny remains without a competitive win with Ireland, who sit joint bottom of Group A with no points from three games. Portugal are top on 10 points after four games, three ahead of Serbia, who have played a game fewer.

