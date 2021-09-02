Left Menu

Tennis-Eighth seed Ruud exits U.S. Open in biggest upset so far

Ruud is the highest seeded player to exit Flushing Meadows this year, as favourites largely prevailed across Billie Jean King National Tennis Center over the first three days of the year's final major. Also exiting the tournament was 15th seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who retired with an injury while trailing Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 4-0.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-09-2021 04:48 IST
Qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp sent Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud packing 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, in the biggest upset of a tournament that has so far mostly gone to script. Ruud overcame an early break to win the first set as van de Zandschulp struggled to get his first serves in but was left without answers as the Dutchman found his form and fended off all six break point opportunities in the third.

Van de Zandschulp kept his cool on the outside court even as his racquet went flying out of his hands as he served late in the final game, waving to the Flushing Meadows crowd after clinching the affair with a backhand winner. Ruud is the highest seeded player to exit Flushing Meadows this year, as favourites largely prevailed across Billie Jean King National Tennis Center over the first three days of the year's final major.

Also exiting the tournament was 15th seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who retired with an injury while trailing Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 4-0.

