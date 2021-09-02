Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka gets walkover into U.S. Open third round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the U.S. Open third round after Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew ahead of their second-round match on Wednesday due to illness, tournament organisers said. The Japanese third seed and world number 145 Danilovic, who was competing in her first U.S. Open main draw, were scheduled to be the day's second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Soccer - Xhaka tests positive for COVID-19 - Swiss FA

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated while his team mates went ahead with their friendly against Greece in Basel on Wednesday. "Xhaka was diagnosed with symptoms on the morning of the game and was immediately isolated in his room. A rapid test turned out negative, the subsequent PCR test, carried out to be on the safe side, produced a positive result in the evening,” said a Swiss Football Association statement.

Soccer-Ronaldo claims world record with late late show

When Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu saved Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half penalty to deny the Manchester United forward a record 110th international goal for Portugal, the headlines wrote themselves. Ireland looked to be holding on for a famous World Cup qualifying victory in Portugal, but, as he so often does, the 36-year-old Ronaldo had the last word with two late goals to break Irish hearts - and the world record.

Golf - Former Masters winner Watson lends a hand to U.S. Solheim Cup team

As the United States put the finishing touches to preparations for this week's Solheim Cup, the American women have been enjoying a slew of advice from twice Masters champion Bubba Watson. U.S. captain Pat Hurst, speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's start at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, said Watson, a 12-times winner on the PGA Tour, reached out himself to offer his services.

Tennis - Eighth seed Ruud exits U.S. Open in biggest upset so far

Qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp sent Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud packing 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, in the biggest upset of a tournament that has so far mostly gone to script. Ruud overcame an early break to win the first set as van de Zandschulp struggled to get his first serves in but was left without answers as the Dutchman found his form and fended off all six break point opportunities in the third.

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

Coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert and England manager Gareth Southgate were among the winners at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday. The men’s fashion and style magazine named Oxford University professor Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as heroes of the year.

Tennis-Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

Russian Daniil Medvedev made quick work of second-round opponent Dominik Koepfer to win 6-4 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday, soaking up the cheers of the U.S. Open crowd to keep alive his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. The world number two broke his German opponent's serve to kick off the match but Koepfer levelled with a break in the seventh game, helped by one of two Medvedev double faults in the opening set.

Tennis - Azarenka calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Victoria Azarenka moved into the U.S. Open third round with a 6-3 7-6 (1) win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday, saying she was happy to be back playing in front of crowds at Flushing Meadows, especially vaccinated fans. Azarenka made it to the final last year before losing to Naomi Osaka but did it in empty stadiums as COVID-19 restrictions barred spectators from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Golf - Mickelson, Couples named U.S. Ryder Cup vice-captains

U.S. captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday named six-times major winner Phil Mickelson and former Masters champion Fred Couples as vice-captains for this year's Ryder Cup. It will mark the first time the 51-year-old Mickelson, who has played on every U.S. Ryder Cup team since 1995, serves as vice captain and the second for 61-year-old Couples.

Tennis - Sabalenka powers into U.S. Open third round

World number two Aryna Sabalenka sent Slovenian Tamara Zidansek packing in just under an hour on Wednesday, rolling through to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3 6-1 win. The Belarusian broke her opponent in the first game and never ceded the momentum as Zidansek struggled with her serve, committing four double faults, and making 19 unforced errors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)