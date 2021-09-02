Left Menu

England elect to bowl as India include Umesh and Shardul in playing XI, no place for Ashwin

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fourth Test at the Oval here on Thursday as worlds No 1 off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ignored for the fourth time in a row.England made two changes, bringing in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler, while fit-again Chris Woakes replaced Sam Curran.Buttler missed out to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to their second child.India also made two changes with Umesh Yadav replacing Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur coming in place of Mohammed Shami.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:14 IST
England elect to bowl as India include Umesh and Shardul in playing XI, no place for Ashwin
Image Credit: Twitter @root66
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fourth Test at the Oval here on Thursday as the world's No 1 off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ignored for the fourth time in a row.

England made two changes, bringing in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler, while fit-again Chris Woakes replaced Sam Curran.

Buttler missed out to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to their second child.

India also made two changes with Umesh Yadav replacing Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur coming in place of Mohammed Shami. Both Sharma and Shami are suffering from niggles.

Kohli reasoned that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is as good an option against four left-handers in the English line-up using the rough created by the fast bowlers. The five-match series is currently tied 1-1 after England won the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021