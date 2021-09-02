Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times in GMT): 1743 BARTY STROLLS PAST TAUSON Top seed Ash Barty of Australia hardly broke sweat as she beat tournament debutant Clara Tauson 6-1 7-5.

Top seed Ash Barty of Australia hardly broke sweat as she beat tournament debutant Clara Tauson 6-1 7-5. British teenager Emma Raducanu also advanced in style with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Zhang Shuai and Maria Sakkari downed Katerina Siniakova 6-4 6-2. 1720 BENCIC BLASTS PAST TREVISAN

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the 11th seed, made short work of Martina Trevisa, beating the Italian 6-3 6-1 in 71 minutes. Both players sent down 16 winners, but Trevisan won 48% of her first-serve points and made more than double the number of unforced errors Bencic did.

1615 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play got underway at Flushing Meadows after a delayed start, with top seed Ash Barty taking on Denmark's Clara Tauson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic is in action against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, while seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro on Court 5. READ MORE:

U.S. Open delays Thursday start after wild weather wreaks havoc Stephens calls for rule change over lengthy bathroom breaks

Schwartzman sees off Anderson after weather delay to reach third round Tsitsipas fires 27 aces in second-round win, jeered for bathroom break

Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit

Top seed Barty relishing Tauson test in U.S. Open second round U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

(Compiled by Simon Jennings and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

