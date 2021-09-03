Hockey hero Amit Rohidas joins ECoR as sports officer
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian men's hockey team defender Amit Rohidas has joined the East Coast Railway (ECoR) as a senior sports officer, an official release said on Thursday.
ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan and the general secretary of its sports association congratulated Rohidas at the Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar for his new job.
Earlier, Rohidas was working in the Western Railway as an officer on special duty in sports.
Rohidas was a member of the hockey team that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Amit Rohidas
- Vidya Bhushan
- Rail Sadan
- East Coast
- Rohidas
- Bhubaneswar
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. East Coast buckles down ahead of Hurricane Henri's arrival
Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast
U.S. East Coast buckles down ahead of Hurricane Henri's arrival
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more
Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast