Soccer-Germany grind out 2-0 qualifying win over Liechtenstein

New Germany coach Hansi Flick got his reign off to a winning start as Timo Werner and Leroy Sane scored in a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in their World Cup Group J qualifier on Thursday, but once again the Germans struggled in front of goal. It took 41 minutes of complete dominance before Werner finally got the first goal of the Flick era, latching on to a superb pass from Jamal Musiala before slotting the ball home with his right foot.

Liechtenstein continued to frustrate the Germans until the 77th minute when Sane was finally rewarded for his industry, dancing to his left in the box before rattling a low shot in at the far post to make, but the Germans will be deeply unhappy that their dominance did not lead to more goals. Having suffered a shock loss to North Macedonia in March, the Germans are second in the group on nine points after four games, one behind leaders Armenia. Liechtenstein are bottom with no points and one goal scored with 12 against.

