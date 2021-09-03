HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times in GMT): 2210 SEPPI UPSETS HURKACZ, MONFILS OVERCOMES JOHNSON

Italian world number 89 Andreas Seppi upset 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz 2-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(6) to move into the third round for the first time since 2015. Frenchman Gael Monfils scored a 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-4 win over American Steve Johnson. READ MORE:

2105 BERRETTINI GETS PAST MOUTET Italian Matteo Berrettini was made to work hard by Frenchman Corentin Moutet, but the sixth seed overcame a second-set wobble and 58 unforced errors to score a 7-6(2) 4-6 6-4 6-3 win.

In the third round, Berrettini will face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who won the Winston-Salem warm-up event last month. 2050 KERBER ROLLS PAST KALININA

Former champion and 16th seed Angelique Kerber of Germany secured a 6-3 6-2 win over Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, a player who had upset the German in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros in May. 1921 ZVEREV BLASTS PAST RAMOS-VINOLAS

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev continued his hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, extending his winning streak to 13. The German, seeded fourth, fired 11 aces and won 93% of points on first serve.

1857 KVITOVA TOO GOOD FOR KRISTYNA PLISKOVA Petra Kvitova, the 10th seed, powered past fellow Czech Kristyna Pliskova with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory.

Russian Varvara Gracheva stunned 24th seed Paula Badosa 6-4 6-4 while compatriot and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2 5-7 6-2. 1814 SWIATEK SURVIVES FERRO SCARE

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek surrendered the opening set and came through a tight second to beat Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro 3-6 7-6(3) 6-0, while 28th seed Anett Kontaveit overcame Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-4 6-1. 1743 BARTY STROLLS PAST TAUSON

Top seed Ash Barty of Australia hardly broke sweat as she beat tournament debutant Clara Tauson 6-1 7-5. British teenager Emma Raducanu also advanced in style with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Zhang Shuai and Maria Sakkari downed Katerina Siniakova 6-4 6-2. 1720 BENCIC BLASTS PAST TREVISAN

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the 11th seed, made short work of Martina Trevisan, beating the Italian 6-3 6-1 in 71 minutes. Both players sent down 16 winners, but Trevisan won 48% of her first-serve points and made more than double the number of unforced errors Bencic did.

1615 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play got underway at Flushing Meadows after a delayed start, with top seed Ash Barty taking on Denmark's Clara Tauson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

