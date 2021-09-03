Left Menu

Soccer-Australia to add three teams to pro women's league by 2023 World Cup

"We are adamant that our W-League team will require and use all the resources provided to them, in parity to our A-League team and the standards we uphold for them," Central Coast boss Shaun Mielekamp said. Australia has hiked investment in women's soccer in recent years but base salaries for players are a fraction of those enjoyed by their male counterparts in the A-League.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 06:22 IST
Soccer-Australia to add three teams to pro women's league by 2023 World Cup
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's professional women's soccer league will have three new expansion teams by the time the country co-hosts the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand, organisers said on Friday. Central Coast Mariners, Western United and New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix, all clubs in the Australian men's A-League, have committed to fielding W-League sides over the next two seasons, Australian Professional Leagues (APL) said in a statement.

"This is just the beginning of a sustained investment programme in women’s football," said APL boss Danny Townsend. "We want to unleash football’s potential in Australia and this is a significant step forward in delivering the future that the game deserves."

The timetable for expansion will be finalised in coming weeks. It will be the first expansion to the W-League since Melbourne City joined as its ninth team in 2015.

Central Coast, which had a short-lived W-League team before it dissolved in 2009, said they aimed to rejoin the league for the 2022/23 season. "We are adamant that our W-League team will require and use all the resources provided to them, in parity to our A-League team and the standards we uphold for them," Central Coast boss Shaun Mielekamp said.

Australia has hiked investment in women's soccer in recent years but base salaries for players are a fraction of those enjoyed by their male counterparts in the A-League. The W-League also faces challenges retaining talent as top players are increasingly lured offshore to take more lucrative contracts in British and French leagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021