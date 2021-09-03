Left Menu

Pope-Bairstow duo takes England to 139 for 5 at lunch on Day 2

PTI | London | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:38 IST
Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow added 77 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket to engineer a recovery as England reached 139 for 5 at lunch against India on the second day of the fourth Test.

Umesh Yadav (3/49 in 13 overs) dismissed night-watchman Craig Overton (1) and Dawid Malan (31) in quick succession to reduce England to 62 for 5.

However, Pope (38 batting, 66 balls) and Bairstow (34 batting, 63 balls) punished Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur to get a lot of boundaries as they now trail by only 52 runs.

India scored 191 in their first innings riding on Thakur's half-century.

Brief Scores India 1st Innings 191.

England 1st Innings 139 for 5 (Ollie Pope 38 batting, Jonny Bairstow 34 batting, Umesh Yadav 3/49, Jasprit Bumrah 2/27).

