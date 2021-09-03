Left Menu

Cricket-England all out for 290 against India in Oval test

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:48 IST
England were all out for 290, a lead of 99 runs, in reply to India's first innings total of 191 in the fourth test at the Oval on Friday. Ollie Pope top-scored for the hosts with a patient 81, while Chris Woakes contributed 50 down the order.

Umesh Yadav (3-76) was the pick of the Indian bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece. The five-test series is level at 1-1.

