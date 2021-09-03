INNINGS SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at the end of England first innings against India on the second day of the fourth Test.

Scoreboard India 1st Innings 191 England 1st Innings Rory Burns b Bumrah 5 Haseeb Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 Dawid Malan c Rohit b Umesh 31 Joe Root b Umesh 21 Craig Overton c Kohli b Umesh 1 Ollie Pope b Thakur 81 Jonny Bairstow lbw Siraj 37 Moeen Ali c Sharma b Jadeja 35 Chris Woakes run-out 50 Ollie Robinson b Jadeja 5 James Anderson not out 1 Extras (b-1, lb 14, nb-8) 23 Total (All out in 84 Overs) 290 Fall of Wickets: 1-5, 2-6, 3-52, 4-53, 5-62, 6-151, 7-222, 8-250, 9-255 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 19-2-76-3, Jasprit Bumrah 21-6-67-2, Shardul Thakur 15-2-54-1, Mohammed Siraj 12-4-42-1, Ravindra Jadeja 17-1-36-2.

