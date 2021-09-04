Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj, Manish Narwal qualify for final in P4 mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana on Saturday qualified for the medal round in men's P4 mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event of the Tokyo Paralympics. While Manish amassed 533-7x points, Singhraj scored 536-4x points after the end of six series. The Indian duo reached the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a good show in the qualification event.

Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot after the end of the qualification round. Another Indian shooter, Akash failed to book the final berth as he ended with 507-3x points. Having already played one final in the showpiece event, Manish and Singhraj got off to a decent start as the duo registered scores of 91 and 93 respectively after the end of the first series.

In the second series, Manish bettered his score as he shot a total of 93 while Singhraj scored 90. The Indian duo were at the top positions at one point of time having scored 91 and 91 in the third series.

However, the Indian duo dropped below the fifth position in the subsequent series. Manish and Singhraj then began the sixth and final series at seventh and eighth position. The good show in the final series helped the Indian shooters booked the final berth. Earlier this week, Singhraj clinched a bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final. (ANI)

