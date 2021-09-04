Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Manoj Sarkar loses in semis, to play for bronze

Indian shuttler Manoj Sarkar lost the men's singles SL3 semi-final match in straight sets in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 08:13 IST
Manoj Sarkar (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Manoj Sarkar lost the men's singles SL3 semi-final match in straight sets in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Daniel Bethell of Great Britain defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10 in the semi-final clash to seal the match in 38 minutes.

The Indian shuttler will now compete in the bronze medal later on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat entered the final after defeating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in the men's singles SL3 event.

Bhagat, the world number one, dominated the proceedings and won the match in straight sets to reach the final. On Friday, Indian duo Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli defeated N Saensupa and Siripong Teamarrom 2-0 in mixed doubles SL3 SU5 Group match to move to the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

