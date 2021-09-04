Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open third round

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka suffered a stunning defeat in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday to Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4, ending her title defence inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Playing in her first Grand Slam since pulling out of the French Open earlier this year, Osaka's return to Flushing Meadows did not go to plan, as she wordlessly left the court after uncharacteristically losing her cool in the second set tiebreak.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 08:20 IST
Tennis-Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open third round

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka suffered a stunning defeat in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday to Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4, ending her title defence inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Playing in her first Grand Slam since pulling out of the French Open earlier this year, Osaka's return to Flushing Meadows did not go to plan, as she wordlessly left the court after uncharacteristically losing her cool in the second set tiebreak. The third seed whacked her racquet and then flung it onto the court twice in frustration as Fernandez scored five straight points in the tiebreak, in a series of superb play.

Osaka not receive a warning or a code violation and left the court in between sets. Her troubles continued as the 18-year-old Canadian broke her serve to kick off the third set, and Osaka hit a ball into the stands in the second game, prompting a warning from the chair umpire.

In the ninth game Osaka rushed through her serves, not even waiting for the crowd to quiet down, as she was unable to create a single break point opportunity in the final set. Fernandez, who fired off 28 winners across the three sets, said in a televised interview that she worked at "just finding the solutions."

"She's a great server, she's been hitting aces left, right and centre," she said, three days shy of her 19th birthday. "As I was getting closer to the baseline I was like 'Oh, this is where I should be.'" A fan favourite in virtually any tennis venue, Osaka has struggled with uneven play since she withdrew from Roland Garros earlier this year amid a public row with tournament officials over media obligations, which she said had a negative impact on her mental health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021