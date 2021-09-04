Left Menu

Sancho to miss England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers

PTI | London | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:36 IST
Sancho to miss England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England will not play Jadon Sancho in its World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after the Manchester United forward sustained what the national team described Saturday as a “minor knock” in training.

The injury ruled Sancho out of the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and he has returned to United.

England said Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday. That could be the game where Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance for United following his move from Juventus.

The 21-year-old Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason for $100 million.

England coach Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for the games against Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and Poland away on Wednesday.

England leads its qualifying group by five points after winning all four of its games so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021