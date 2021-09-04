Left Menu

Soccer-Luis Enrique upbeat about Spain's qualification prospects despite defeat

But Luis Enrique said they were positive about qualification, be it catching Sweden or via the play-offs. "I've watched the game back, we've gone into depth with the analysis and I'm more optimistic," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's meeting with bottom-placed Georgia.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:30 IST
  • Spain

Spain coach Luis Enrique said neither he nor his side were down after losing to Sweden on Thursday and ceding ground in their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign. The 2-1 loss to the Swedes in Stockholm was Spain's first in World Cup qualifying for 28 years.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists sit second in the group with seven points from four games, two behind leaders Sweden who have a game in hand. With only one automatic spot up for grabs, Spain have it all to do to reel the Swedes back in. But Luis Enrique said they were positive about qualification, be it catching Sweden or via the play-offs.

"I've watched the game back, we've gone into depth with the analysis and I'm more optimistic," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's meeting with bottom-placed Georgia. "We don't have things in our own hands in order to finish top of the group come November, but we have qualification for the next World Cup in our own hands even if Sweden top the group," he said.

"If we win the two play-off games then we would qualify. You need to overcome difficulties, and that's what we're working on." Spain face Georgia at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero in Badajoz before travelling to Kosovo on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

