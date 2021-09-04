Indian celebs laud Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana for winning medals at Tokyo Paralympics

Bollywood celebrities Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday hailed Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana's for winning medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying that they are proud of them.

Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games, while Adhana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country on Saturday. Bachchan congratulated Narwal and Adhana for their glorious performances at the Paralympics.

''The glorious performances continue! Congratulations #ManishNarwal and #SinghrajAdhana for winning #gold and #silver, respectively, at #TokyoParalympics," the 45-year-old actor wrote.

Pannu expressed excitement over the two medals won by Narwal and Adhana.

''Bulls eye I say!!!! A gold and a silver coming home !!!!! Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana," she wrote.

Kapoor Khan shared Narwal's photo and wrote on Instagram, ''Such a proud moment. Congratulations #ManishNarwal'' Veteran star Anil Kapoor also applauded Narwal for his winning the gold medal.

''Another gold for India!!! Congratulations #ManishNarwal!! #tokyoparalympics,'' he post on his Instagram Story.

In another post, the actor also congratulated Adhana.

Rajkummar Rao took his Instagram Storu and shared the picture of Narwal and Adhana and wrote, "So proud of all our Paralympic players.'' Later in the day, the celebrities also wished Pramod Bhagat for winning a historic gold medal in men's singles SL3 class.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment are allowed to compete.

Bhagat beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash while compatriot Manoj Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara to win bronze medal.

