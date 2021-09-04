Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 1730 SAKKARI DOWNS KVITOVA Greece's Maria Sakkari caused a minor upset by taking out Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round and set up a meeting with Bianca Andreescu. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:13 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six
  • Country:
  • United States

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 1730 SAKKARI DOWNS KVITOVA

Greece's Maria Sakkari caused a minor upset by taking out Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round and set up a meeting with Bianca Andreescu. 1610 ANDREESCU CRUSHES MINNEN

Canadian sixth seed Bianca Andreescu swept aside Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in 67 minutes to cruise into the fourth round. The 2019 champion will next Maria Sakkari. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori of Japan later in the day session.

READ MORE: Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport

Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open, plans to take break from the sport Alcaraz upsets Tsitsipas to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Tiafoe stuns Rublev to move into U.S. Open last-16 Sabalenka sets up U.S. Open clash against doubles partner Mertens

Osaka to take break, brings more concern over mental health struggles 'Everyone suddenly is against me': Tsitsipas defiant on U.S. Open exit

Medvedev continues U.S. Open sprint with third-round win Flawless Sakkari faces Kvitova test in U.S. Open third round

Chatty fan was like having Aussie cricketer Paine behind me, says Evans Newlyweds Svitolina and Monfils enjoying healthy competition on tour

Halep outlasts Rybakina in three-set thriller at U.S. Open Muguruza beats Azarenka to reach U.S. Open fourth round

At the U.S. Open, that voice yelling 'Out!' comes from a computer U.S. Open order of play on Saturday

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021