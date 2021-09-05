Left Menu

Golf-Keopka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

24 at Whistling Straits. If Koepka is unable to compete in the team competition between the United States and Europe, U.S. captain Steve Stricker would be given a seventh captain's pick to fill his spot. Stricker is set to name his six picks at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Golfweek.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 03:43 IST
Golf-Keopka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship on Saturday after injuring his left wrist hitting a ball out of the rough, prompting questions about whether the American will be fit enough to compete at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Koepka injured his wrist on the 10th hole at East Lake when his club hit a tree root on his approach shot. He finished the hole and the next two before withdrawing with a score of one-under for the season-ending tournament, placing him well out of contention.

"Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," Koepka said, according to Golfweek. Koepka, a former world number one with four major titles but who has suffered a series of knee injuries, had already qualified for the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup, which begins on Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits.

If Koepka is unable to compete in the team competition between the United States and Europe, U.S. captain Steve Stricker would be given a seventh captain's pick to fill his spot. Stricker is set to name his six picks at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Golfweek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global
4
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021