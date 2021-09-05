Left Menu

Tennis-Number one Barty loses in third round of U.S. Open to American Rogers

An astonished Rogers held her hands to her face as she clinched the match, defeating Barty for the first time in six meetings. "I just tried to fight for every point. "I just said you know make balls, try to stay in this match, can't get any worse, you lost to her every time.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 07:17 IST
Tennis-Number one Barty loses in third round of U.S. Open to American Rogers

World number one Ash Barty crashed out of the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, losing 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) to American Shelby Rogers.

There were early signs of trouble for heavy favorite Barty, who handed Rogers a break with four double faults in the third game, and got fewer than half of her first serves in as she committed 17 unforced errors during the first set. The Wimbledon champion found her form in the second set, getting a critical break in the fourth game with a forehand winner and again converting on break point in the sixth as Rogers whacked the ball into the net.

Up 5-2 in the final set, the Australian appeared poised to walk away with the win in Arthur Ashe Stadium but Rogers roared back, winning four straight games in front of an electric home crowd, as Barty held serve to push the affair into a tiebreak. An astonished Rogers held her hands to her face as she clinched the match, defeating Barty for the first time in six meetings.

"I just tried to fight for every point. That's so cliche, I'm sorry. You guys were awesome. I didn't want to leave," said Rogers. "I just said you know make balls, try to stay in this match, can't get any worse, you lost to her every time. So, try something different."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021