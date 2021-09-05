Nagar's feat has brought smiles on faces of every Indian: PM Modi
The outstanding feat of Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. PTI KR DV DV
- Country:
- India
Congratulating Krishna Nagar on winning gold in the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his feat has brought smiles to the faces of every Indian.
Nagar secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.
Modi tweeted, ''Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles to the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavors ahead.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics: SAI hosts dinner for Indian contingent, gives warm send-off
Tokyo Paralympics: Break in training for a week means you start from zero, says archery coach Kuldeep
Tokyo Paralympics press ahead to allow students to attend
5 athletes, 6 officials from Indian contingent to take part in Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony
Paralympics: India discus thrower Vinod 'ready' for Games after re-classification in T/F52 category