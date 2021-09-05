Left Menu

Nagar's feat has brought smiles on faces of every Indian: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:54 IST
Nagar's feat has brought smiles on faces of every Indian: PM Modi
Krishna Nagar (Photo: Twitter/Krishna Nagar) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congratulating Krishna Nagar on winning gold in the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his feat has brought smiles to the faces of every Indian.

Nagar secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.

Modi tweeted, ''Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles to the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavors ahead.''

