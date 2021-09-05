Left Menu

Cricket-India coach Shastri tests COVID-19 positive, support staff isolate

India coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement on Sunday. "The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth test at The Oval," the statement added. The five-test series is level at 1-1.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2021 15:27 IST
India coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement on Sunday. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening", the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day's play.

The players have since undergone two lateral flow tests -- on Saturday night and on Sunday morning. "The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth test at The Oval," the statement added.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

